Strictly's Janette Manrara stuns fans with gorgeous bikini photos

It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara showed off her incredible physique as she took to Instagram on Monday with a series of stunning swimwear photos.

Janette Manrara reflects on heartbreaking sacrifices her parents made

The Cuban-American professional dancer posted a carousel of summer pictures documenting her weekend activities, posing alongside family and friends.

Aljaz Skorjanec takes on the role of Janette's "personal bodyguard"

Sidling up to her lookalike siblings, Alejandro and Lesly, Janette looked incredible in her red-striped bikini. Barefoot and with her hair slicked back, the star appeared to be enjoying the Miami sun.

The 38-year-old teamed her swimwear with dainty pearl earrings and went barefaced for a relaxed, fuss-free look.

Janette shared a photo as she soaked up the Miami sun

She captioned the post: "Pool day at home in Miami when we arrived was just what the doctor ordered."

Fans flooded the comments section with positivity, with one adding: "Oh my goodness WELCOME back to the sun baby!!!"

Another penned: "You look hot as hell."

A third added: "So glad you’re having the best time. Love these photos."

Janette went on to share an adorable photo of herself cosying up to her husband of four years, Aljaž Škorjanec.

The ex-Strictly pro looked radiant in her bright blue printed swimsuit adorned with yellow starfish. She finished off her outfit with oversized sunglasses for the ultimate poolside attire.

The loved-up pair pose by the poolside

Earlier this year, Aljaž shocked fans with news of his departure from Strictly Come Dancing. After almost ten years on the hit show, the Slovenian dancer quit the show and is thought to be retraining to become an actor in the hope of one day making it to Hollywood.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old penned: "A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years. The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none."

