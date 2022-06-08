Sharon Osbourne gives her opinion on the Platinum Jubilee weekend: 'I have mixed emotions' The TV star is a panellist on The Talk

Sharon Osbourne is never afraid to shy away from her opinion and she had a lot to say about the Platinum Jubilee weekend in London.

The TV star was appearing on The Talk, where she admitted that, for the first time, she felt sorry for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the events.

Discussing their appearance on Friday's Thanksgiving service, Sharon said: "I thought they were both very elegant but at the same time too, for the first time ever I felt badly for them."

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne gives her opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

She continued: "He [Harry] wasn't sat with his family, but at the same time it was the family that he kind of betrayed. I had really mixed emotions about it, I did feel sorry for them both, more for Harry."

After the confession was shared on Instagram, many of Sharon's fans took to praising her for being kind.

Sharon Osbourne had her say on The Talk regarding the royal family

"Sharon Osbourne is a good person. She has a good heart inside and outside," one wrote, while another remarked: "So did I Sharon."

A third added: "My hope would be that the family would reconcile. I would hope at some point that the whole family could sit together."

Harry and Meghan were seen in public just twice during the Jubilee celebrations. As well as at the Thanksgiving service, they attended Trooping of the Colour on Thursday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Thanksgiving service on Friday

While they didn't make a balcony appearance with the rest of the senior members of the royal family, they were pictured at the window entertaining Zara and Mike Tindall's young children, and Peter Phillips' daughters.

Sharon admitted to feeling sorry for the Duke and Duchess

The couple brought their two children, Archie and Lilibet on their trip, and stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor while over in the UK. On Saturday, they marked Lilibet's first birthday with a low-key party at their home, which is thought to have been attended by several members of the royal family.

Photos were later released, showing the birthday girl posing in the garden dressed in a pretty blue dress.

