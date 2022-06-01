Sharon Osbourne poses for photo with Kate Moss during reunion with ex Johnny Depp The reality TV star is back in the UK

Sharon Osbourne is enjoying being back in the UK after a stint spent at home caring for husband Ozzy and her kids Jack, Kelly, and Aimee.

Having rejoined the team on The Talk, the reality TV star shared a new photograph of herself posing with one of the most talked about women at the moment, Kate Moss.

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne brought to tears on The Talk during heated debate

Sharon met the supermodel at an event at the Royal Albert Hall and the two managed to get a quick snap together, cheek to cheek.

"Always love running into the most gorgeous & most fun @katemossagency We behaved, I swear…," she wrote with a few cheeky emojis, revealing her daughter Aimee took the picture.

The two got fans quickly talking, with one saying: "You both look amazing ladies hope you have a lovely evening," and another simply adding: "Beauties!!!!!"

The photograph came from an event where Kate's ex-boyfriend, Johnny Depp, performed and where they reportedly reunited, taking to the stage with Jeff Beck while he awaited the verdict for his trial.

Kate, who gave evidence in the trial as a rebuttal witness, publicly showed her support for Johnny again by attending the concert. According to the Daily Mail, she arrived at the venue early, at around 8pm – some 90 minutes before Johnny was due on stage.

Johnny and Kate dated from 1994 until 1998 and she went on the record last week to clarify that her ex "never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs."

Johnny and Kate clearly remain on good terms, and she has admitted she was left heartbroken by their split, later telling Vanity Fair that she had cried "for years" when their romance came to an end.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be in the UK as the verdict is announced, his ex-wife Amber Heard is expected to be present.

The weeks-long trial began on 11 April. Following the closing arguments on 27 May, the jury began deliberating on the six weeks of testimony before being sent home for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

