Sharon Osbourne reveals the 'real' Johnny Depp after his victory in Amber Heard trial The Pirates of the Caribbean star won his defamation case

Johnny Depp has much to celebrate after he won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday.

MORE: Johnny Depp seen for first time since winning Amber Heard defamation trial

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been inundated with support from Hollywood's A-list, and among them is Sharon Osbourne, who revealed the 'real' side of Johnny when she shared her unexpected reaction to his victory.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Johnny Depp's lawyer has best reaction to winning defamation case against Amber Heard

Talking to Piers Morgan Uncensored after the verdict was announced, Sharon said: "Wow, it wasn't what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn't expect him to."

Speaking of his true character, Sharon – who spent the evening with Johnny at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday - revealed: "He is a gentle soul. I can tell you last night, he spent about 45 minutes in his dressing room on his knees, talking to this little girl that was reading her diary to him.

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp breaks silence amid Johnny Depp trial

MORE: Amber Heard's ex Elon Musk reacts to Johnny Depp trial after closing arguments

"Now, I don't know many guys that would sit back and do that. There weren't any cameras around, there were no film crews. He did it because he's a gentle soul."

Amber filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage

She added: "He wanted this little girl to read the diary for him and she did. She must have been all of eight years of age.

"And the thing is, he is a gentle soul, but we know what alcohol and drugs do when you mix them together, they change you. Sometimes, I suppose, he lost his rag, but as a human being he's a good human being."

While Sharon is expecting Johnny to make a huge career comeback, she doesn't hold out hope for Amber's future in Hollywood.

Sharon is positive Johnny will resurrect his career

"She was in the court in England, and she lied. Under oath in England, when she said that she'd given her £7million to charity and she hadn't, and Elon Musk had made a donation under her name of a pittance of what it should have been," Sharon explained.

"So, she'd lied under oath. So that wasn't looking good for her, and the thing is, no, I don't think that any big film studio will touch her right now."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.