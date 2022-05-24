Sharon Osbourne announces television comeback as she returns to the UK The Osbournes star is back!

Sharon Osbourne is back and coming to TV screens again as she revealed that she'd headed back to the UK for her role on the British The Talk.

She shared a clip of herself popping through a door saying: "I'm back," imploring fans to be present for her in-person return to the show that night.

"I'm baaaack! Tune in @thetalkuk tonight at 9pm," the television star wrote on social media, and her viewers and followers warmly welcomed her back.

"So glad you're feeling good again," one wrote, with another saying: "Woo! Welcome back!" A third shared: "Can't wait, welcome back Mrs O x," with one also commenting: "Yea sharon! Missed you on the show. Can't wait to see you back you're looking well."

The former CBS star rushed to the United States earlier in April to be by her husband Ozzy's side after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

In an emotional interview with TalkTV, the star had said she was very concerned for her other half and must leave the UK to be by his side.

Sharon has returned to the UK and The Talk

Sharon shared: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now."

She continued: "We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

Talking about returning to The Talk soon after starting, Sharon said: "I can't believe my luck. I'm missing the show and I've only been there three days."

However, soon after her return, the family was taken on a rollercoaster ride. The rest of the household caught the virus as well, although everyone has since made a full recovery.

The TV star headed to the States to care for her husband

It was days after that news that her daughter Kelly announced that she was pregnant with her first child, due to be Sharon's fourth grandchild after her son Jack's two and his third on the way as well.

