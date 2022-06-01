Deborah Roberts stuns in summer shorts and heels – fans react

Deborah Roberts is having the time of her life on her European vacation – and her incredible holiday wardrobe hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.

Al Roker's wife is currently enjoying the sights of Paris, France after a stop in Croatia and caused a stir among her followers with her latest outfit. Deborah looked stunning in a pair of high-waisted, patterned shorts that highlighted her never-ending legs.

The ABC journalist added a bright pink, short-sleeved turtleneck, and a pair of matching peep-toe heels, accessorizing with a green cross-body bag. Deborah wore her raven locks down and curled and her complexion looked flawless with just a glossy lip and rosy blush.

Posing outside Bourse de Commerce with a huge smile on her face, Deborah captioned several snaps from her trip: "Long days (can't believe it's light til 10pm) …filled with sumptuous delights. Finally made it to this little gem above the @boursedecommerce The cooking @lahalleauxgrains is all about grains. So I'm feeling healthier after all those great courses."

Fans were quick to react to her age-defying appearance, with one commenting: "How do you manage to look like you're in your 20's?" A second said: "LOVE your clothes."

Deborah stunned fans in her pretty summer outfit

A third added: "What gorgeous legs!" And a fourth wrote: "Beautiful Deborah. Looking like a model!"

Deborah's smiley new photos come just weeks after she warned fans "not to believe" everything they see on social media.

Earlier this month, she shared pictures of herself taking a beautiful walk in the park, surrounded by luscious greenery, but all wasn't as rosy as it appeared. She revealed that her smile masked deeper feelings, saying: "Tuesday truth. Today I will remind you not to believe all the happy images you see on social media.

Deborah warned fans not to believe everything on social media

"This smile is masking a headache and dizziness and nausea. A migraine and vertigo has seized me for the last few days. I get them occasionally but this is a rough bout. Don't know if you suffer but it’s exhausting. Not sure if it's a long term result of Covid or the pollen or stress. Or none of the above."

She then added a message of hope, mentioning how her son Nick inspired her, explaining: "But if I've learned anything from Nick, it's no matter the challenge, life is 60 percent determination."

She concluded: "So I trudged through a 2 mile run and am determined to feel better today. You never know what's happening for people despite what you see. #compassion."

