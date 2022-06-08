Victoria Beckham shares adorable photo of Harper to celebrate World Oceans Day The designer showed her support

Victoria Beckham celebrated World Oceans Day with a sweet portrait of her daughter, Harper Seven. Taking to her Instagram account, the 48-year-old shared the picture with her 30 million followers on Wednesday.

The mum-of-four shared an adorable black and white photo of Harper outstretched in a swimming pool along with the caption: "Happy #WorldOceansDay from my favourite little water baby! #HarperSeven."

The pop icon concluded by saying: "We're so lucky to have our beautiful oceans, it's so important to care for them today and every day."

WATCH: Victoria marked World Ocean's Day

Her fans were quick to show their support with one adding: "What a stunning image, #HarperSeven so tranquil."

Another penned: "Harper Seven is so sweet."

A third remarked: "She is so beautiful @victoriabeckham."

This year's World Oceans Day focusses on 'safeguarding our ocean, its ecosystems, and biodiversity.' The initiative aims to unite people across the world in a bid to protect and restore our shared ocean and climate.

Victoria shares a close bond with her daughter

Her post comes after the fashion mogul hosted a special Jubilee Lunch alongside her husband, David. On Friday the duo held a lunch in honour of inspirational individuals who have made incredible contributions to their local communities.

Dressed for the occasion, the 48-year-old fashion designer donned an elegant beige dress with cut-out shoulders, while David opted for a charcoal pinstripe suit and navy-blue tie. The famous couple wore their matching medals to the formal event.

David and Victoria hosted a special Jubilee lunch

Commemorating the event, David posted a picture on his Instagram account along with the caption: "Victoria and I loved spending time with these incredible people who have all been honoured by the Queen for their contribution to their communities. It was great to hear their inspiring stories."

