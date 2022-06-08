11 easy things you can do to help the environment for World Oceans Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There is nothing better than taking a refreshing dip in the sea on a hot summer's day. However, the world's oceans are in great danger, with climate change, pollution and overfishing being just some of the factors contributing to the problem at hand.

With World Oceans Day taking place on 8 June, we have put together our top ten tips to support the world's seas. Give them a read and get involved, so that we can help tackle the problem together and make a change.

1. Refillable water bottles and coffee cups

Plastic is one of the main polluters when it comes to the ocean, with water bottles and takeaway coffee cups being key culprits. Why not try a refillable bottle? Not only do they help save the sea but they come in lots of super stylish designs.

Chilly's drinks bottle, £30, Urban Outfitters

We love these reusable travel cups made from single-use paper cups.

Resuable coffee cup, £13.95, John Lewis

2. Reusable bags

Plastic shopping bags are another culprit when it comes to pollution. Instead of spending 5p on a bag every time you go to the supermarket, why not invest in a recycled canvas bag, perfect for holding all of your food and essentials.

Recycled canvas bag, £140, Acne

3. Beach cleans

If you have a spare weekend, why not get involved with a local beach clean? It is a perfect way to give back to your community and meet like-minded people like yourself. The National Trust have lots of information about where the next ones are taking place.

4. Shop responsibly

There are lots of beautiful brands out there producing products that help save our seas. One of our favourites is Love Ocean, which aims to put ocean conservation front of mind in every family bathroom across the UK. Their children's bubble bath and hair and body wash come with reusable containers and refill packs that you can purchase, with fun whale shaped bottles that your kids will adore.

Hair & body wash, £8.99, Love Ocean

SHOP NOW

5. Avoid items that harm marine life

We all love accessorising our outfits, but did you know that some accessories are extremely harmful to marine life? Avoid purchasing coral jewellery and tortoiseshell hair clips, as these materials are produced from critically endangered sea species. Instead, why not check out Pandora's Brilliance campaign? Their collection of sustainably lab-created diamond jewellery celebrates the potential within all of us. We are obsessed with this diamond ring, which is the perfect accessory for any outfit.

Pandora Brilliance ring, £250, Pandora

They also have the cutest collection of sea-themed charms, with this starfish one being our personal favourite!

Sparkling starfish dangle charm, £55, Pandora

6. Make sustainable seafood choices

When it comes to eating fish, make sure that you are making sustainable choices. Shopping locally sourced, staying informed and choosing your species carefully are all ways that you can contribute to more positive changes.

7. Reusable straws and lunchboxes

We spoke about plastic earlier, and straws are no exception. Swap your plastic ones for a reusable metal option, not only do they look cool but they are super easy to clean.

Metal straws, £12, John Lewis

Try using a reusable lunch box instead of a plastic take-out container. These non-toxic, BPA and silicone-free ones are eco-friendly and sustainable.

Rice Husk lunchbox, £14.99, Ecovibe

8. Use reusable makeup pads

Crafted from an eco-friendly blend of hemp and cotton, UpCircle’s makeup-removing pads offer a waste-free alternative to disposable pads and wipes. Encased in a mesh pouch that you can throw in the wash, the multi-pack contains seven reusable pads for each day of the week.

UpCircle hemp and cotton makeup pads, £6.29, Look Fantastic

9. Speak to your family and friends

Something as simple as having a discussion over dinner with family and friends can help save our seas. Raising awareness is an easy way to do your bit, and we bet your loved ones will want to help in any way they can.

10. Reduce your carbon footprint

Reducing your carbon footprint is important as it will help tackle climate change. Walking to work, unplugging your electronic devices and turning off your taps are all ways in which you can contribute.

11. Support organisations that are working to save our oceans

Now is a great time to start supporting organisations that are working to save our seas. Have a look online for your local charities and send them a message to see how you can help.

