Jennifer Lopez felt the love over the weekend as she celebrated her 51st birthday with her family. And the Jenny from the Block hitmaker's famous friends also made sure her day was special. Today show host Hoda Kotb surprised J-Lo by sending her a beautiful bunch of flowers, and the singer thanked her for the sweet gesture on social media. "Thank you for the beautiful flowers!! You are the best," she wrote alongside a tribute message that Hoda had posted to honour her special day. The mother-of-two had shared a collage of photos of Jennifer and her family, including fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her twins Emme and Max, and wrote: "Hey birthday girl!!!! In this moment… I picture you like this.. surrounded by the people you."

VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Lopez's birthday celebrations

Jennifer and Hoda have a sweet friendship and the Hustlers star often appears on the Today show to talk to the TV host. Most recently, J-Lo opened up about her postponed wedding during a virtual interview during lockdown.

When asked about her wedding, the singer responded: "Nobody knows! Nobody knows, there is no planning right now, you just have to wait and see how this all plays out. "It’s disappointing on one level after the Super Bowl and World of Dance filming I planned to take time off, which is what we are doing right now, but at the same time we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but everything is kind of on hold right now.

Jennifer Lopez received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Today show host Hoda Kotb

"I am a little heartbroken because we had some great plans but you know what, god had a bigger plan so we have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be."

Jennifer spent her birthday with Alex and their children at their home in the Hamptons. The mother-of-two shared a glimpse inside her festivities at home, which included a huge flower display in the living room. "Crying tears of joy! Thank you for the best day!" she wrote alongside an image shared on Instagram.

J-Lo has been interviewed by Hoda on many occasions

On Monday, the family had another birthday to celebrate, as Alex turned 45. Jennifer paid a touching tribute to her fiancé on Instagram alongside a montage of photos of him from over the years.

She wrote: "You are on TV right now and I’m sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is...doesn’t matter. That’s the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13."

