Brenda Edwards reveals new career move after shocking Jamal news The star had an announcement

Brenda Edwards, revealed to her fans that she has joined her colleague Ruth Langsford and brought out her first ever style edit with QVC.

MORE: Brenda Edwards' fans praise star's 'strength' after inspirational Loose Women video

The ITV star took to Instagram on Thursday with clips of the exciting new collaboration and Brenda was in her element as she donned fabulous ensembles from the new range including a red leopard print jacket and stylish skinny jeans.

WATCH: Brenda Edwards is beaming after a VERY exciting day

The Loose Women panellist also shared a video after wrapping the exciting shoot. She told fans: "So guys I've just finished my first QVC style edit shoot and it was amazing. I've been grinning like a Cheshire cat from ear to ear.

SEE: Brenda Edwards shares heartbreaking message from SBTV about son Jamal

READ: Brenda Edwards breaks silence to share beautiful photo with son Jamal Edwards

"I just want to say thank you to everybody who supported me today and sent all the lovely messages and thank you to everybody who bought some pieces.

Brenda is also currently starring in Chicago as Mamma Morton

"Oh my gosh I am just so excited and over the moon about how it went today and I can't wait for the next one. Bring it on! Thank you, bye!"

Followers of the 53-year-old were delighted at the exciting new venture and left their comments for her on the video.

One fan penned: "Well done Brenda amazing." A second wrote: "You're awesome Brenda well done x."

A third said: "You are a superstar." A fourth said: "Amazing lady, amazing show, amazing clothes."

A fourth replied: "You rocked it hunny." A fifth added: "Amazing you're such an inspiration much love."

The exciting announcement comes just one day after Brenda took to Instagram with the very sad news that the cause of death of her son Jamal was identified.

See Brenda's full statement

In an emotional statement, Brenda wrote: "I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal's devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son."

Brenda continued that she is in "a state of shock," and is still trying to process it, but issued a warning to others regarding drug use.

"It takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives," Brenda continued, before emphasising Jamal's zest for life and passion for helping others.

We are sending our thoughts to Brenda at this difficult time.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.