Brenda Edwards' fans praise star's 'strength' after inspirational Loose Women video

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards made the brave decision to return to the show last week after the recent passing of her son Jamal Edwards in February.

The star marked the occasion with a stunning singing video, posted to her Instagram feed and on Monday. The 53-year-old celebrated her second week back on the show with a short performance of Diamonds by Rhianna, as she walked along a corridor, behind the scenes of Loose Women.

WATCH: Brenda Edwards shares amazing vocals after brave return to Loose Women

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Shining bright like a diamond to the @loosewomen with @ruthlangsford @instaglogran @janepmoore wearing this lovely @joliemoiuk jumpsuit #itv #loosewomen #shinebright."

In the clip, Brenda had a spectacular smile on her face which everyone was delighted to see.

Brenda returned to the show with a pre-recorded interview with Coleen Nolan

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the star's strength and of course her stunning vocals.

One fan penned: "You are a beautiful diamond, glad you're back on Loose Women you have been missed so much you have an amazing singing voice.

"Love your outfit today, you're such a strong woman. Sending you lots of love and a big hug. Xxx."

Jamal died of a cardiac arrest in February

Another wrote: "So so good to see you on TV again. We have missed you and your amazing voice."

Tamzin Outhwaite replied: "Yes Brenda. Your strength and spirit."

For Brenda's return to the show last week, she posted a video walking down the same corridor but sang Chandelier by Sia and dedicated the emotional milestone to her late son.

Brenda shared her vocals with her 110,000 Instagram followers

Captioning the video, she said: "First show back @loosewomen with @ruthlangsford @coleen_nolan @kelle.bryan.

"I’m wearing a Wallis jumpsuit with bespoke liquorice jewellery and my corridor sessions today I dedicate to my baby Jamal who would love this cheeky cameo from the divine @thescript_danny #SelfBelief #loosewomen #itv #comeon #keepsmiling."

In the video, Danny, who was a guest on the show, said: "I want her on my team" in true The Voice-style after hearing the ITV star's impressive pipes.

All the Loose Women stars jumped to welcome Brenda back and left lovely comments on the video.

Ruth Langsford penned: "SO good to have you back and hear that wonderful voice."

Frankie Bridge replied: "She's back!!!" with a heart-eyes emoji.

Andrea Mclean wrote: "Love you Brenda!"

