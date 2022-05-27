Brenda Edwards will return to the stage after exciting new career announcement The star is headed for Sunderland

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards will join the cast of Chicago which start their UK and Ireland tour next week.

Brenda, who previously made her West End debut in the show as Mamma Morton, will reprise the role for the upcoming performances which start in Sunderland on Thursday.

The ITV star will join Lee Mead, who recently announced he will be playing Billy Flynn in the show.

The news comes just days after it was revealed that Gemma Collins, who was due to be playing the role from Sunday, had to step down after sustaining a knee injury.

Brenda first played Mamma Morton in 2007

According to The Independent that the producers of the tour issued a statement. They said: "Gemma Collins' management have informed the producers of Chicago she will no longer be appearing in the UK tour of the show due to a knee injury.

Brenda is no stranger to the stage after she appeared as a semi-finalist on the X Factor in 2005.

In 2017 she starred in Carousel

Since then the Brenda's career went from strength to strength as she appeared as Motormouth Maybelle in the UK tour of Hairspray, Nettie Fowler in Carousel at the London Coliseum, Killer Queen in We Will Rock You both the West End and original UK Tour and Pearl Pastor in Carmen Jones at the Royal Festival Hall.

The star has also been a weekly panelist on Loose Women since 2019.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for the star. One wrote: "Fantastic! You're perfect for the role."

Brenda often shares her mind-blowing vocals with her fans on Instagram

A second penned: "Congratulations! Saw you in hairspray and you were sensational, hopefully get to see you again!" A third replied: "Fantastic to see you back out where you belong."

On Brenda's Instagram account, she regularly shares snippets of her impressive vocals as she struts down the corridor behind the scenes of the hit daytime show.

Her most recent clip shows the 53-year-old singing Aint Nobody by Felix Jaehn.

Fans flocked to comment on the latest video. One follower penned: "I bloody well love you, you absolute legend and superstar! You look gorgeous and your voice is mindblowing! Great show, btw!"

A second replied: "Love your 'corridor chorus' keep smiling and shining."

A third wrote: "Such an amazing lady I love that song & she has such an amazing voice."

