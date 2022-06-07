Brenda Edwards shares son Jamal Edwards' cause of death in emotional statement The Loose Women star thanked her followers for their support

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards' son Jamal Edwards tragically passed away in February 2022 and on Tuesday, Brenda took to Instagram to share the cause of his death.

In an emotional statement, Brenda wrote: "I have sadly learned that the caused of Jamal's devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son."

WATCH: Brenda Edwards sings at son Jamal's vigil in heartbreaking moment

Brenda continued that she is in "a state of shock," and is still trying to process it, but issued a warning to others regarding drug use.

"These types of substances are extremely unpredictable and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in future."

Brenda Edwards shared this emotional statement on Instagram

"It takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives," Brenda continued, before emphasising Jamal's zest for life and passion for helping others.

What is cardiac arrhythmia?

Cardiac arrhythmia caused Jamal Edwards' upsetting passing

Cardiac arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat, either too fast, or too slow.

Since her son's passing, Brenda has set up the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust foundation which will focus on combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues and providing children with essential life skills.

She mentioned the foundation in Tuesday's post, writing: "We will continue to not only honour his name, but to help those in need, placing a special emphasis on the mental wellbeing of service users."

"In Jamal's own words, 'the goal isn't to live forever; the goal is to create something that will.' My beautiful son, you did that and then some."

