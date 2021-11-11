Jools Oliver melts hearts with the cutest photo of River and Conker How sweet!

The Oliver household recently welcomed a new addition as Jamie and Jools brought home an adorable dog, that has affectionately been named Conker.

And it seems that their youngest son River, five, already has a close bond with the Border Collie. In a photo that was almost too cute for words, River was giving the puppy a hug as they were out on a walk. Conker was appropriately on a leash as River cupped the pooch's head. The five-year-old looked incredibly stylish in a purple jumper with rainbow linings on the collar and cuffs, some white leggings and a pair of shimmering trainers with a wing design.

Jools was lost for words with the adorable moment and only posted a sparkle, dog and heart emoji.

Fans were similarly awestruck, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous, beautiful River and Conker xxxx," another added: "So cute and love River's boots too," and a third enthused: "Too too much. Just so divine."

Others shared stories of their own experiences with Border Collies, as one revealed: "We had a beautiful red collie for 14 wonderful years," and another commented: "The bestest breed ever!! I have had two now both rescue boys and were both the most loyal family member. Lucky pup having you guys as their pack."

River cradled the new pup

Jools revealed their new addition on Monday with a stunning shot of son Buddy cuddling up to the dog.

Responding to a friend in the comments who asked Jools: "Did it happen?", the mother-of-five replied: "It did [laughing emoji], only took 20 years!!!", suggesting a furry friend has been on the cards for Jools and Jamie since they first tied the knot back in June 2000.

The family welcomed the new addition earlier this week

Jamie shared the same photo on Thursday, but also added a photo of Conker all curled up in its dog bed, clearly tired after a long day out.

"Meet the newest Oliver family member Conker Oliver," the celebrity chef said.

