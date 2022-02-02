Jamie Oliver leaves fans swooning with gorgeous photo of newest 'family' member The celebrity chef and his wife Jools recently adopted a puppy

Jamie Oliver has delighted his fans by sharing a gorgeous photo of the family's pet dog, Conker. "Good morning from Conker x x," he simply remarked alongside a candid black-and-white snapshot.

The heartwarming post was inundated with lovely comments, with one writing: "Beautiful eyes x good morning [heart emoji]." Another remarked: "What a beautiful dog, love the name." One other person stated: "He's beautiful."

Another joked: "They say that a dog and his owner resemble each other after a while. But with you and Conker it‘s different… he looks like the 'dog-version' of you, Jamie!"

Jamie and his wife Jools announced back in November that they had welcomed a Border Collie puppy. Sharing the happy news at the time, Jools posted a snap of son Buddy Bear cuddling up to the beautiful dog.

Responding to a friend in the comments who asked Jools: "Did it happen?", the mother-of-five replied: "It did [laughing emoji], only took 20 years!!!", suggesting a furry friend has been on the cards for Jools and Jamie for a while.

Jamie posted this sweet snap of Conker

A few weeks later, celebrity chef Jamie opened up about how they named their pooch, telling Chris Moyles: "There is a new member of the family called Conker who is a dog… Well yeah, the actual humans have generally been flowers. So Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy - Buds - and River. Well that's not really a flower but without water they wouldn't grow."

The couple are devoted parents to their children; daughters Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, who are both at university, and youngest daughter Petal, 12, as well as sons Buddy, 11, and River, five.

