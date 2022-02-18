Elizabeth Hurley stuns in plunging gown with gorgeous back detailing at Joan Collins' bash The actress was accompanied by her son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley pulled out all the stops on Thursday night as she headed out to London to help dear friend Joan Collins celebrate her 88th birthday and her 20th wedding anniversary.

The actress was accompanied by a very dapper plus one, her 19-year-old son Damian, who let mum Elizabeth hold on to his arms as they exited the party, which was held at Claridge's Hotel.

For the special celebration, which was also attended by Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman and Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth donned a plunging red gown with gorgeous back detailing.

The 56-year-old completed her look with a silver sparkling clutch bag, a matching diamond bracelet and silver drop earrings.

To finish off her glamorous look, Elizabeth wore her hair straight and her usual smokey eyes and glossy lips. Damian, on the other hand, wore a black dinner jacket, matching trousers and a white waistcoat.

Whilst host Joan and her husband Percy Gibson were not pictured on the night, the 88-year-old did take to social media on Thursday to mark her wedding anniversary and reveal the secret to a successful marriage.

The actress wore a gorgeous plunging red gown

"20 years ago today #ahubby and I tied the knot and have been happily married ever since," she said, before adding several hashtags, including: "#20thanniversary #togetherness #happymarriage #separatebathrooms." It's not the first time that the Dynasty star has revealed that she and Percy never use the same bathroom and never interfere with each others' lives.

"There are rules for living with Joan Collins, but I'm sure there are rules for living with anyone. We're never in the bathroom together," she told Daily Mail in 2013.

Sarah Ferguson was pictured for the first time since Prince Andrew's settlement with Virginia Giuffre

"In fact, I think it's important to have separate bathrooms. He never interferes with my social calendar. I never interfere with his financial work. I occasionally give him advice on how he looks, but he's the least vain man I've ever known."

She continued: "The only time he looks in the mirror is when he's shaving."