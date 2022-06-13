Vick Hope shares rare picture of Ibiza after visiting fiancé Calvin Harris The couple went public last month

Vick Hope took a mini-break to Ibiza last week to spend some quality time with her fiancé Calvin Harris, and the two were pictured passionately kissing on the beach.

The couple are yet to speak openly about their romance but have demonstrated they are not shy about being pictured together, as snaps published over the weekend showed.

Following the publications of the photos, Vick took to Instagram to reveal that she was on her way back to the UK.

The radio star posted a picture taken from the plane, showing part of the island and its blue waters and simply added two emojis to it, a goodbye and wave emoji.

Vick revealed she was flying back to the UK after spending a few days with her fiancé Calvin

Later that day, she revealed she was back in Manchester and hard at work.

"Touchdown Manchester with my love @katiethistleton and our PRIDE MONTH special continues on @bbcradio1 Life Hacks!!! Keep sharing you stories with us on 03700100100," she wrote on her Stories alongside a picture of her microphone and her colleague behind it.

Vick and Calvin went public with their relationship last month when they made their first public appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show. It was revealed at the time that they have been dating for several months, and are already engaged.

The couple were pictured together for the first time last month

The couple had kept their romance under the radar by spending time together in private at Calvin's 138-acre farm in Ibiza, which he bought after selling two multi-million pound homes in Los Angeles.

The farm is called Terra Masia and is Ibiza's largest organic farm, producing vegetables, eggs, wine and farm-to-table meals, as well as hosting special events including weddings, so it may well serve as the couple's own exclusive wedding venue when they tie the knot.

Calvin has reportedly been flying Vick out for secret visits to the farm over the past few months, and reportedly even popped the question at his home, so it is sure to hold many special memories for the pair.