After three years on the Capital Breakfast radio show, Vick Hope has decided it's time for a change. The 30-year-old former Strictly star, who co-hosts the programme with Roman Kemp, announced her decision on Twitter on Monday. She told her fans: "All good things come to an end and after 3 amazing years co-hosting Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, alongside Sonny [Jay], I've made the decision that it is time to move onto pastures new. It has been a great privilege to present alongside two of my best friends in the world: Roman and Sonny have been like brothers to me and I think you are both so incredibly talented," she said.

Vick Hope and Roman Kemp play HELLO!/Goodbye

"I am enormously grateful to our team at Capital for their constant hard work, incredible support over the years and for all the laughs. And of course to our wonderful listeners who are the reason we do this, I'll miss waking up with you every morning, thank you for tuning in and always showing so much love. I am sure the show will go from strength to strength, and I look forward to listening in and playing along with Roman's Mega-Hard Super Quiz with the advantage of a couple more hours of sleep under my belt! I am excited about embarking on this next chapter and can’t wait to share some of the future projects I’ve got in store for you. All my love, VH xx."

Following Vick's announcement, 27-year-old Roman took to social media to address the news. "Wanted to say the biggest thank you to my mate @VickNHope for all of the amazing memories, hard work and infinite amounts of new words I've learned on Capital Breakfast," he wrote. "So excited for your projects and can't wait to be standing beside you on a telly screen soon! love ya mate."

Vick Hope with Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay

Vick might be best known for her work on Capital, but she has a great deal of TV experience, having worked as the backstage reporter on The Voice, and fronting Sky's Carnage alongside Freddie Flintoff and Lethal Bizzle. In August 2018, it was announced that the Newcastle-upon-Tyne-born star would appear as a contestant on the 16th series of Strictly. Vick was paired up with Graziano Di Prima on the show, but the couple were fourth to be voted off the series, which was ultimately won by Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.