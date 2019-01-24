Strictly's Vick Hope reveals how they knew about Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's relationship The Capital Breakfast DJ is narrating the new series of E4's Shipwrecked

Strictly Come Dancing star Vick Hope has opened up about her time on the BBC One dance show, and how the class of 2018 have stayed great friends since the series ended in December. Talking to HELLO!, Vick said: "It's such a lovely group of people," adding that they still stay in regular contact on the WhatsApp group. The show has seen two blossoming romances develop, with both Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice, and dance partners Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, forming relationships. On Joe and Dianne, Vick said: "To be honest, we sort of saw it coming! But of course nobody was going to say anything. But yes it's so sweet and so cute, I love how dancing brings them together and then some!"

Vick Hope remains close with her Strictly friends

Vick – who was reunited with her Strictly friends at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night - added: "When we were doing the show, everyone was so professional and it was all about the dancing and the competition, and everyone was really focused. They would not let any relationship get in the way of that and they kept that separate. And it is only now that the show has finished that they are showing it a bit more."

Vick is narrating the new series of Shipwrecked

Now that Strictly has finished, Vick has plenty of other projects on the go, most recently narrating E4's new series of Shipwrecked. It sounds like the 29-year-old had a lot of fun narrating it, having grown up watching the original series. "It's got a lot of nostalgia about it, and it was the kind of show I wanted to be on because they got to travel and meet people and spend time on this beautiful island," she said. On the process, she explained: "The producers would send me edits of each episode, and I would run myself a bath and have a glass of red, and properly enjoy it as if I was watching it so I could get a feel for them, and for the art of it and the narrative. Then I would watch it through again and write the script. Then once a week I would go into the recording studio to narrate."

The star continues to dance following her Strictly experience

By the time Vick got to meet the contestants at the show's press night, she felt like she already knew them. She told them: "I have been watching you in this little dark room on my own and now I get to see you properly in the flesh. I was like 'I feel like I know you!'" The show sounds like it's going to be a massive hit, with Vick saying: "It's got all of the charm and excitement of the original. There's sharks, there's tigers. It's great because it's what we remember and has that nostalgia. It also has a lot of twists and turns that are really exciting, and the cast are great, the characters are so brilliant and so compelling. It's amazing to see them form relationships and not necessarily romantic ones. It's interesting to us as human beings interact and form bonds, especially without social media."

Vick Hope is narrating the new series of Shipwrecked, which airs on E4 on 28 January

