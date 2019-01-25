Vick Hope reveals she didn't feel famous enough to do Strictly Come Dancing Find out why

Vick Hope has admitted she didn’t feel famous enough to star on Strictly Come Dancing. The radio DJ, who competed alongside Graziano Di Prima, said it was a “huge shock” to be on the hit BBC show alongside the likes of Faye Tozer, Ashley Roberts and Stacey Dooley, but her fellow contestants couldn’t have been more welcoming.

"For me because of the nature of my profile and the type of jobs I had done before, it was a huge shock to even be there," Vick told HELLO!. "I don't feel like I have done anywhere near as much as these other celebs and if anything I felt a bit nervous going into it and being in a room full of celebrities. But if anything I got there, and there was nothing to worry about."

Vick Hope said she didn't feel famous enough to compete on Strictly Come Dancing

The 29-year-old continued: "Everyone was so lovely and welcoming and so easy to get along with, it just made such a difference and I was so grateful that they put together this cast of people who were so nice and down-to-earth, and so supportive of each other as well."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star reveals future about the show

Vick also revealed that she had guessed romance would blossom between Joe Sugg and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell, who made their relationship public after the live final in December. On Joe and Dianne, Vick said: "To be honest, we sort of saw it coming! But of course nobody was going to say anything. But yes it's so sweet and so cute, I love how dancing brings them together and then some!"

Vick is narrating the new series of Shipwrecked

The new narrator of E4’s Shipwrecked said the couple didn’t let their relationship affect their work on the show. "When we were doing the show, everyone was so professional and it was all about the dancing and the competition, and everyone was really focused,” she said. “They would not let any relationship get in the way of that and they kept that separate. And it is only now that the show has finished that they are showing it a bit more."

STORY: Vick Hope proves there's no bad blood between her and Graziano Di Prima

Vick Hope is narrating the new series of Shipwrecked, which airs on E4 on 28 January