Robin Roberts and Gayle King leave fans stunned with photos from latest appearance The two TV hosts are daytime powerhouses

Robin Roberts has made quite the name for herself as one of the staples of daytime television thanks to Good Morning America, and her latest appearance paired her up with several other stalwarts of morning TV.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares new photo of partner Amber resting at home as she thanks fans for their support

The ABC star made an appearance at an event in New York hosted by Kimberly Godwin, the President of ABC News, along with several other daytime heavyweights.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

Joining her was popular Today Show weatherman Al Roker and CBS Morning's Gayle King as well as a host of other prominent NBC, CBS, and ABC journalists.

Al shared pictures of the event on his social media, in honor of International Women's Day, writing: "Speaking of #internationalwomensday joined a great group last night at @michaelsnewyork celebrating @newsmom8 the President of @abcnews along with @robinrobertsgma and @gayleking along with a host of others from @nbcnews and @cbsnews."

MORE: CBS Morning stars Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson share hilarious video with fans

Al himself also shares a close bond with several of the GMA hosts given that his wife Deborah Roberts frequently works with them as a reporter for ABC.

Fans immediately gushed over the pictures, especially one in which Al posed alongside Robin and Gayle, with one saying: "Only the best of the best."

Robin joined Gayle, Al, and several other journalists at a special event

Another said: "Black EXCELLENCE!!!!" Kimberly herself also responded, saying: "So honored to have you all there my friend! Thank you for a wonderful evening."

Robin has been balancing her time between such events, her usual stint on GMA, and caring for partner Amber Laign, who was recently revealed to have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

MORE: Robin Roberts asks for reassurance in emotional message following partner Amber's cancer diagnosis

MORE: Gayle King's baby grandson sparks overwhelming reaction from fans in new photo

While Amber has been battling the disease since last year, they decided to keep it out of the spotlight until now.

She stated in a video she shared: "I will be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo."

The GMA host has been caring for her partner Amber

“At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy.”

Since then, however, she has shared heartwarming updates on her partner's health, revealing that chemotherapy had been going well and Amber was recovering.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.