Robin Roberts revealed that there is quite the close camaraderie between the stars of daytime television, sharing that she had a close companion on a different network.

MORE: Robin Roberts and Gayle King leave fans stunned with photos from latest appearance

The Good Morning America star took to her Instagram Stories to show that she had been given a special present by CBS Mornings' Gayle King.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

She posted a picture of the beautiful bouquet that she was sent by the morning news star, featuring a multitude of colors and a variety of flowers.

"The sweet sisterhood of morning television," she wrote. "Thank you @gayleking! Not just brighter by the day but brighter by the month!"

MORE: Exclusive: Robin Roberts opens up about the moment she thought she'd get fired from GMA

MORE: Robin Roberts shares 'difficult' health update on partner Amber after cancer diagnosis

The TV hosts have had a close friendship over the years, having been significant and beloved parts of the morning news fraternity.

The flowers acted as a congratulatory present from Gayle not only for Robin's impressive tenure on GMA, having only recently completed 20 years on the show, but also for the release of her latest book, Brighter By the Day.

Gayle sent a bouquet for Robin to congratulate her on her new book

The noted author first spoke about her book, which released 12 April, on GMA with her co-hosts Michael and George Stephanopoulos back in September.

The 61-year-old revealed that the book came from learning how to wake up each day feeling positive and believing that things would be good, and was also inspired by her early morning wisdom sessions with her 'glam fam' that she shares on social media.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts left emotional after celebrating special milestone

MORE: Robin Roberts supported by Amber Laign during rare on-air appearance

"Drawing on advice and knowledge she gleaned from conversations with loved ones, spiritual practices, and life experiences, Robin offers a window into how she feeds her own mind, spirit, and soul and invites readers to do the same," the synopsis of the book reads.

The GMA host's book came out earlier this month

The book is the ABC star's fourth major publication, following From the Heart: Seven Rules to Live By, an updated version titled From the Heart: Eight Rules to Live By, and Everybody's Got Something. She's written several other sports-related books as well.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.