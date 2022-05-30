Gayle King & Katy Perry pose in figure-hugging outfits – and look stunning The CBS Mornings star went to Las Vegas

Gayle King enjoyed a family night out in Las Vegas over the weekend to see none other than Katy Perry.

The CBS Mornings star shared some stunning backstage photos of her and her lookalike sisters posing with Katy – and they all looked stunning! Gayle rocked a multi-colored striped midi dress that hugged her curves and featured a low-cut neckline and short sleeves.

Katy, meanwhile, swapped her elaborate stage costumes for something a little more comfortable – but just as revealing. The Firework singer looked incredible in a black all-in-one that showcased her slender figure and trim waist.

Katy paired her low-key look with some flat sandals but kept some glam with her dramatic stage makeup and extra-long ponytail.

Gayle seemed to have a great time at Katy's Play residency and shared a sweet anecdote of how her sister muddled up Katy's name in her excitement to finally meet her.

Gayle and Katy have known each other for years

Gayle captioned the photos: "Big love to @katyperry who was so nice to my sisters backstage even when one of them who shall remain nameless (LYNN) had a brain fart and called her KERRY Perry while telling her how much she loves her on Idol ..uhhhh…

"Let's just say Katy is fantastic on and off stage and you have until aug 13th to see the show in Vegas … worth the trip … thanx Katy!!! Swipe left … Tonite another special show … guess who????"

Katy is relishing being back on stage in Sin City and recently shared a behind-the-scenes video montage going into every detail about how her outrageous residency outfits, which include a 'beer bra', were made possible.

The whole group looked gorgeous!

In one segment, Katy can be seen being cut out of a sequined orange, yellow and silver dress, with her telling the camera: "Nobody likes that sound, that's the sound of dozens of hours gone to waste."

In a subsequent shot, the American Idol judge was practicing a performance in the same dress, until she abruptly dropped her microphone to the floor, and as her backup dancers continued to perform, she ripped off her elbow-length, gold glitter gloves, screamed toward the audience seats, and walked off stage.

In her caption, she admitted that: "The costume process was both INSPIRING, and RAGE INDUCING."

