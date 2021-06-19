Christie Brinkley’s legs go on for miles in flirty dress She never seems to age!

Summer seems endless for Christie Brinkley - and so do her legs! The model wowed with a sensational dress which showcased her youthful physique in a post she shared on social media.

Christie, 67, looked relaxed and carefree in the images she shared from a recent photoshoot.

In the snapshots from Haute Living, Christie was sipping her brand of Bellissima sparkling wine and wore an off-the-shoulder, blue and white dress which she pulled up high to reveal her long, toned legs.

Her fans adored the images and wrote: "Beautiful legs," and, "I want that dress," while others called her, "amazing,", "age-defying," and also thanked her for producing a healthier wine range.

Christie promoted her brand in the caption when she wrote: "It’s FridaY, but that doesn’t mean you have to ruin your healthy diet with sugary drinks. My delicious #zerosugarsparklingrosé is made for bon vivants and health conscience people who want earth friendly clean wines.

"Organic so you avoid approx 57 chemicals on every grape and certified vegan which means it’s not filtered thru animal parts as traditional wines are. Our clean crisp eco chic wines are simply the best."

Christie featured in Haute Living magazine

Christie isn’t just a businesswoman, mum-of-three and model… she’s a keen gardener too.

The busy bee loves to maintain her gorgeous green spaces and there’s certainly a lot of it at her multi-million dollar homes.

Christie recently sat in one of her beautiful gardens to make an incredible announcement, as she marked National Rosé Day.

Christie has homes in some of the most luxurious of places

"I promised a big announcement that I know you're going to love, and here it is - pink prosecco," she said, revealing that her Belissima Prosecco company was launching a new product.

"This is a first. Italy has just now approved of making pink prosecco, so it's a prosecco rosé and it's delicious. Wait until you try it. I'm so excited. It's delicious. Wait until you try it. It's so Italiano but pink."

