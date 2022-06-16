Nicole Kidman makes a return to romantic comedies as she announces latest role alongside surprising co-stars Booked and busy!

Work seriously won't stop coming for Nicole Kidman! The star has debuted several back to back hit movies and television shows in the last two years, and she has just announced her next project.

Most recently, the actress has had appearances in The Northman, Being the Ricardos, Roar, and Nine Perfect Strangers, and now she's returning to the romantic comedy genre for yet another movie, this time for Netflix.

She'll be starring alongside none other than Zac Efron and Joey King, both known for their roles in popular romantic comedies, such as 17 Again and The Kissing Booth, respectively.

Nicole and Zac previously collaborated on a Lee Daniels thriller titled The Paperboy.

Though the movie is yet to be titled, it sees: "A surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."

The film is set to start shooting later this year, and naturally, Nicole already has several projects in the works before she is available to work on the Netflix project.

Joey also shared the exciting news to her Instagram

The actress shared the exciting news on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Looking forward to having some fun with Zac Efron and Joey King!"

She most recently finished filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a movie surrounding much dispute over whether Amber Heard's role is still in it, following viral reports that she was in fact cut, though her team dispelled the rumors.

Nicole and Zac's last appearance together was ten years ago

She's also working on not one but three new television shows. For Love and Death as well as Lioness she's working as an executive producer, but she serves as both executive producer and actress in Expats.

It stars Anjelica Huston's nephew, Jack Huston, who also starred in House of Gucci, and sees "a look at the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong."

