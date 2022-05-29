Keith Urban teases exciting news in cryptic post that sends fans wild The country musician is married to Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has an exciting weekend in store for his fans, and all will be revealed on Sunday afternoon.

The country star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a cryptic post alongside a picture of him playing the guitar in an NBC studio.

He wrote: "Something LOUD is coming. Tune in Sunday at 11a ET on @nbc to see."

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's love story

Fans were quick to show their support, with one writing: "This is so exciting, I can't wait to see what it is," while another wrote: "I'll be watching, you're going to be amazing." A third added: "Whatever this is - we're excited."

Along with his fans, Keith will be supported at home by his wife Nicole Kidman and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

The singer recently opened up about his relationship with the Hollywood actress in a rare interview about his personal life.

Keith Urban shared his excitement ahead of a new announcement

The pair have been married since 2006 and just a few months after the wedding, the singer checked himself into the Betty Ford Center as he battled with drug and alcohol addiction.

Reflecting on his past while chatting to The Sun, he told the publication how he keeps sober, candidly admitting: "I'd like to stay married!"

He added: "Life is very different nowadays. I'm trying to set a good example for the kids, but I still don't know if I'm getting it right."

Nicole Kidman is an incredibly supportive wife

"I have made so many mistakes, but you have to work out what works for you. My message to them is always to do whatever they are passionate about, I don't care, as long as they work hard to achieve it."

Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of each other and prefer to keep their private lives primarily out of the spotlight.

The celebrity couple share daughters Sunday and Faith

The couple split their time between their various properties in Nashville, Sydney and London, and travel a lot for work.

During the pandemic, they largely stayed in Australia, where they both had work projects based there at the time. This period allowed them to spend quality time with their families.

