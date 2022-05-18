Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life He does it all for her

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman.

The two married in 2006, and just a few months after the wedding, Keith had checked himself into the Betty Ford Center as he battled with drug and alcohol addiction.

The star has been open about his struggles in the past, and recently spoke even more candidly about how his wife has helped him through it all.

It was her after all, who set up an intervention so soon into their marriage when she noticed her husband needed it, after his behavior "caused the implosion of my fresh marriage."

He told Rolling Stone in 2016: "I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me," and that he even would have understood if she had chosen to leave him.

The singer detailed to Oprah what the moment was like, when his wife flew all the way from Rome to conduct the intervention. He recalled: "The love in that room in that moment was just right. To see love in action in that way... I'd never experienced anything like that before."

The two met in 2005, and married in Australia a year later

Now he can even joke about his main guiding light, and how he keeps sober, candidly stating to The Sun recently: "I'd like to stay married!"

Of course, he also has his daughters with Nicole, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, to always inspire him, and he explained: "Life is very different nowadays. I'm trying to set a good example for the kids, but I still don't know if I'm getting it right."

The adorable family of four

He added: "I have made so many mistakes, but you have to work out what works for you. My message to them is always to do whatever they are passionate about, I don't care, as long as they work hard to achieve it."

Though he admits he wished he had gotten sober sooner, he confidently stated he maintains a what's meant to be will be attitude.

