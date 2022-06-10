We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nicole Kidman is one of the most glamorous ladies in showbusiness, and on Friday she proved that in one of her most daring looks to date.

The Paddington star was fronting a campaign for Omega watches, and she looked absolutely sensational in a gorgeous black sheer top. In the striking black-and-white photo, Nicole modeled the shirt, which had a thick lining down the middle for the buttons, perfectly, and it was paired with some baggy pants and a pair of white trainers. But her watch defied the color scheme, with its bright gold.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares her beauty secrets

In a simple caption, Nicole shared: "@Omega My Choice," and her fans went wild in the comments.

One enthused: "We love the new campaign! You and the other women are wonderful," while a second added: "The watch gets another class when it's worn by you."

A third enthused: "GORGEOUS! BREATHTAKING! ICONIC!" while a fourth shared: "Wowwwww wowww! What a charm."

Many others were predictably left speechless, and they only shared heart or flame emojis.

Nicole looked stunning in the look

Omega isn't the only brand that Nicole has partnered up with recently, as last week she revealed her collaboration with Vegamour, a hair care brand, working on creating a special hair care serum.

She shared the news with a pair of photographs of herself displaying her radiant beauty and natural good looks, dressed to the nines.

Nicole wore a cream blazer and pants rolled up to the ankles, completing it with a white blouse underneath and topping it all off with her incredible strawberry blonde locks, loosely curled and falling in their natural waves.

"I'm excited to share my partnership with @Vegamour. I love their focus on hair wellness and the plant-based formulas. I think you will too xx," she captioned her photographs.

The star always has spectacular fashion

Many of her fans quickly took to the comments section to simply call her "beautiful," while several also left heart emojis in their wake.

"Love your mane here," one wrote, with another saying: "Magical look," a third adding: "Your hair is always beautiful," and a fourth also commenting: "We come to this place for magic."

