Nicole Kidman surprises fans with romantic appearance alongside Keith Urban The two stars are as adorable as can be

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of Hollywood's most adored couples, and proved that once again with their latest appearance together.

Instead of a red carpet or a candid snapshot at home, Nicole made a surprise appearance at one of Keith's concerts in Las Vegas.

While the actress makes sure to often attend her husband's performances, she rarely ever ventures out onstage, and delighted fans with her cameo.

It proceeded to get even more romantic, however, as Keith decided to play up a schtick by asking her who she was and where she was from like he would any other fan.

"Nicole Urban," she said adoringly, cozying up to her husband as he gave her a kiss on the cheek and pulled her in for a hug.

"I want your jacket," Nicole responded. "You left it on the floor and I'm worried." Keith then explained that she'd mentioned prior to the show that she wanted his jacket.

Nicole joined Keith onstage at one of his concerts

He found it for her and gave it back, and Nicole walked off the stage, but not before waving and sending kisses out to the screaming crowd.

"Just a Saturday night in Las Vegas!" Keith quipped, and fans on social media quickly began to gush over the couple and their adorable moment.

"I loved seeing Nic she's so adorable and it was so kind of her to come on stage with you Keith," one wrote, with another saying: "I thought it was so cute when she said 'Nicole Urban'."

"Y'all are so cute!! Love this!!" a third said, with another also commenting: "Love you guys together!!! Beautiful couple!"

Nicole and Keith have been married for 16 years now

The Oscar-winning actress and her musician husband met in Australia in 2005 and married a year later, and are parents to daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11.



