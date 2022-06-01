Nicole Kidman shows off incredible hair as she announces exciting new wellness collaboration The Being the Ricardos star has some news

Nicole Kidman has frequently been touted as one of Hollywood's most beautiful women, and shared the secret to one of her beauty regimens.

The actress revealed that she was collaborating with Vegamour, a hair care brand, working on creating a special hair care serum.

She shared the news with a pair of photographs of herself displaying her radiant beauty and natural good looks, dressed to the nines.

Nicole wore a cream blazer and pants rolled up to the ankles, completing it with a white blouse underneath and topping it all off with her incredible strawberry blonde locks, loosely curled and falling in their natural waves.

"I'm excited to share my partnership with @Vegamour. I love their focus on hair wellness and the plant-based formulas. I think you will too xx," she captioned her photographs.

Many of her fans quickly took to the comments section to simply call her "beautiful," while several also left heart emojis in their wake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Nicole announced her collaboration with Vegamour

"Love your mane here," one wrote, with another saying: "Magical look," a third adding: "Your hair is always beautiful," and a fourth also commenting: "We come to this place for magic."

The star last made a splash when she made a surprise appearance during one of her husband Keith Urban's concerts in Las Vegas, leaving the audience absolutely stunned when she joined him onstage.

It proceeded to get even more romantic, however, as Keith decided to play up a schtick by asking her who she was and where she was from like he would any other fan.

"Nicole Urban," she said adoringly, cozying up to her husband as he gave her a kiss on the cheek and pulled her in for a hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban)

The actress joined her husband Keith onstage

She then proceeded to look for a jacket, which he eventually found for her, and Nicole walked off the stage, but not before waving and sending kisses out to the screaming crowd.

"Just a Saturday night in Las Vegas!" Keith quipped, and fans all over social media quickly began to gush over the couple and their adorable moment.

