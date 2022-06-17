Jamie Redknapp shares details of exciting day out with son Beau The former football star took to social media

Jamie Redknapp is no stranger to a candid update and on Thursday it was no different when he shared the heartwarming details of his day out with son Beau, 13.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp unites fans as he shares adorable photo of baby Raphael

The former footballer took to his Instagram Stories with a photo of his middle son posing with a bat and helmet in a batting cage, as the pair enjoyed quality time together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp's Baby Son Raphael Takes After His Dad In Adorable New Video

Captioning the post, he penned: "Nets with Beau. Different season, different sport," with a red love heart.

READ: Jamie Redknapp divides fans with adorable new photo of son Raphael

SEE: Jamie Redknapp is one proud uncle as he celebrates amazing family news

Jamie has a close bond with his children and was recently pictured alongside Beau and older son Charles as the trio enjoyed a day at the football together two weeks ago.

The father-son duo enjoed quality time

Captioning the post Jamie penned: "Come on you red men," with a red love heart.

Wife Frida Redknapp penned a red love heart emoji on the sweet photo, whilst dad Harry Redknapp replied with three red love heart emojis.

Jamie shares sons Beau and Charles, 17, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.



The trio looked closer than ever

The Sky Sports pundit enjoys updating his 1.3 million fans on Instagram with regular posts alongside his children.

On Saturday, the 48-year-old shared a very "cheeky" snap of his seven-month-old son Raphael on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jamie posted a photo of his youngest child looking happier than ever sitting in his buggy and cheekily sticking his tongue out.

Baby Raphael is so adorable

Captioning the post, he penned: "Cheeky guy," with a hilarious emoji which matches his son's adorable face.

In the photo, Raphael looks so sweet as he rocked beige trousers and a white T-shirt, his hair also looked very smart.

Jamie and Frida have a total of seven children in their blended family, with baby Raphael being the most recent addition, arriving in November 2021.

The happy couple got married in October 2021 at Chelsea Registry Office in West London.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.