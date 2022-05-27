Jamie Redknapp’s wife Frida shows of toned physique during steamy workout session Frida looks sensational

Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida looked phenomenal on Thursday as she was caught showing off her toned physique as she worked up a sweat in a steamy gym session.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp unites fans as he shares adorable photo of baby Raphael

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old reshared a video from her workout at JAB boxing gym in Mayfair and she looked fitter than ever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frida Redknapp looks so toned in incredible workout video

The clip showed off Frida's toned abs and arms as she sported a matching black sports bra and leggings and took part in a gruelling session consisting of weighted lunges, pull-ups and ab exercises.

SEE: Jamie Redknapp pays tribute to 'incredible' wife Frida in rare display of affection

READ: Jamie Redknapp and new wife Frida reveal very unusual Valentine's celebration

The model's look was completed with matching black trainers and her hair was slicked back into a chic ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @frida_redknapp



Frida recently took part in the Lady Garden Challenge with her son

Captioning the photo, Frida simply added a gif saying "sweaty" in a pink bubbly font as well as tagging the gym and her trainer and co-founder JAB George Veness.

The solo session isn't always how Frida chooses to work up a sweat as trainer George previously shared a snap of husband Jamie joining his wife for workout.

Captioning the post, the trainer penned: "Just to clarify I’m actually a normal-sized human.

Jamie joined his wife for a workout in February

Brilliant session you two! @jamie.redknapp @frida_redknapp"

The picture showed the happy couple standing beside George with their arms around one another, after what appeared to be a very sweaty boxing session judging by the bright red boxing gloves in Jamie's hands.

Frida looked as elegant as ever in a baby blue sports bra which she matched with black leggings and white trainers.

Baby Raphael is the spitting image of his dad

Jamie replied to the snap with two laughing faces and penned: "Great session," with two flame emojis.

The happy couple have a total of seven children in their blended family. The most recent addition was their son Raphael who they welcomed in November 2021 after getting married the previous month.

The couple also have six children between them from their former marriages, making them a family-of-nine.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.