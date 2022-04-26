Jamie Redknapp is one proud uncle as he celebrates amazing family news The footballing ace is a dad-of-three

It's clear that sporting prowess runs in the Redknapp household as Jamie Redknapp proved to be one proud uncle as his nephew shared some amazing news.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp unites fans as he shares adorable photo of baby Raphael

The footballer turned pundit took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that his nephew, Harry Redknapp Jr., had signed for AFC Bournemouth, which plays in the Championship, the second tier in British football. Jamie shared a photo of Harry holding up his new team's club shirt, and wrote: "Congratulations to my nephew @h.redknappjr signing for @officialafcb."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp teases son over sporting ability

He added: "So excited for you mate. Make sure you work hard and enjoy it," and he finished the post off with two football emojis.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp divides fans with adorable new photo of son Raphael

SEE: Jamie Redknapp shares hilarious photo of baby Raphael

Harry appears to be following in Jamie's footsteps, as the former footballer started his senior career with the same team, making 13 appearances for them.

He would go to play for Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, and also made appearances for the national team between 1995 and 1999.

Jamie's father, Harry Redknapp, also played for AFC Bournemouth between 1972 and 1976, and even managed the team for nine years after he hung his footballing boots up.

Harry Redknapp Jr. is continuing the family tradition

Jamie's eldest sons, Charley and Beau, are also following in the sporting tradition for the family, although both of them have opted for rugby instead of football.

READ: Jamie Redknapp pays tribute to 'incredible' wife Frida in rare display of affection

MORE: Jamie Redknapp unveils sweet tribute to late 'family' member

Last year, the former footballer took to Instagram Stories to reveal that Beau's team had won the first game of the season, sharing a misty clip from the grounds. "1st [rugby ball emoji] game of the season for Beau and a good win," he captioned the shot, also adding the Saturday sticker.

Jamie's sons are keen rugby players

And back in June the 48-year-old shared his pride as Charley also experienced success. The teenager was competing in a match for the Epsom College Rugby Football Club, although Jamie didn't share the final result from the game.

WOW: Jamie Redknapp shares adorable photos of baby Raphael – and you have to see his hairdo

MORE: Jamie Redknapp shares rare tribute to wife Frida for this special reason

"So proud of my boys this week," Jamie wrote alongside the image which saw Charley running with the ball. "Charley, great job playing against some of the best rugby schools in the country."

The teen's mum, Louise Redknapp, shared the same image, writing: "So proud of my boy," alongside a heart emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.