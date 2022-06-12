Jamie Redknapp's youngest son is so 'cheeky' in new photo Jamie is married to his wife Frida

Jamie Redknapp shared a new, gloriously "cheeky" photo of his seven-month-old son Raphael on Saturday - and it is so adorable.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former footballer posted a photo of his youngest child looking happier than ever sitting in his buggy and cheekily sticking his tongue out.#

Captioning the post, he penned: "Cheeky guy," with a hilarious emoji which matches his son's adorable face.

Baby Raphael looks so cute

In the photo Raphael looks so sweet as he rocked beige chinos and a white T-shirt, his hair also looked very smart.

Jamie is the perfect doting-dad and last Saturday made the most of the sunshine with his son as he was captured on Instagram BBQ-ing in front of him as he happily sat in a marine-themed baby bouncer in the garden.

Jamie raised a glass as he prepared the meal and captioned the sweet shot: "Watch and learn my boy. Green egg time."

He tagged his wife, Frida, and added a heart and wine glass emoji to the post, as well as a sticker with a green barbeque that carried the message: "Big green egg."

Jamie and Raphael spent time in the garden together

Fans go wild for updates from the youngest Redknapp, and left messages for the infant on a recent photo of the father-son duo practising football together.

One fan wrote: "Impressive." A second added: "So love this handsome little boy, especially his hairstyles."

A third added: "Aww he's jus gorgeous, the cutest little thing." A fourth penned: "He's so like his Grandad Harry. God Bless him."



Jamie recently enjoyed a day out with his older sons Charley and Beau

A fifth replied: "Such a cutie." A sixth added: "Harry's twin."

Jamie and Frida have a total of seven children in their blended family. They welcomed baby Raphael in November 2021 after getting married the previous month at Chelsea Registry Office in West London.

The couple also have six children between them from their former marriages, making them a family-of-nine.

