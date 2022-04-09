Jamie Redknapp divides fans with adorable new photo of son Raphael The former footballer welcomed his third child in November

Jamie Redknapp left his followers divided on Friday when he shared an adorable new photo of his baby son Raphael.

READ: Jamie Redknapp pays tribute to 'incredible' wife Frida in rare display of affection

The former footballer looked every inch the doting father as he posted a sweet snap on Instagram of the five-month-old tot sitting on his lap in a green jumper and tiny golf shoes ahead of the duo's "Masters weekend" together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp's son Raphael takes after his famous father in adorable video

Clearly excited for a weekend of sport, which alongside the golf championship includes Jamie's former team Liverpool taking on Man City for the premier league title, Jamie captioned the photo: "The smile that says it's masters weekend and Man City against Liverpool."

He added: "Got my green jumper and golf shoes on and I am ready to rumble. Gonna be the best weekend."

MORE: Inside Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida's luxurious Maldives honeymoon with baby Raphael

MORE: Jamie Redknapp expresses heartache after ex-wife Louise reveals family death

While many fans gushed over how "cute" and "gorgeous" little Raphael is, many couldn't agree on who he resembles most – dad Jamie, his mother Frida Andersson, or his big brother Beau.

Jamie's fans couldn't decide on who Raphael resembles most

"Lovely pic. Definitely takes after his mum," replied one follower. A second said: "Gorgeous boy and now looking like his Mummy."

However, a third disagreed, writing: "God he is a Redknapp! He is so, so cute." A fourth responded: "He's your mini-me." Meanwhile, a fifth remarked: "He looks like his big brother Beau!" And another said: "Image of Beau!"

Jamie and Frida, who tied the knot in October, welcomed their first child together on 24 November, with the proud dad announcing his birth on Instagram.

Jamie shares Raphael with wife Frida

"Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Jamie is also a father to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017. Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.