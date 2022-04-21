Jamie Redknapp unites fans as he shares adorable photo of baby Raphael

Jamie Redknapp is one doting dad to baby son Raphael, and on Thursday it appears that he was on dinner duties for the tot.

The former footballer shared a photo of his four-month old son sat in a high chair with a bowl in front of him, that was presumably filled with mushed carrots. Raphael looked surprised in the snap that his dad shared, and Jamie joked about this in his caption, as he joked: "And you're honestly telling me if I eat this I will be able to see in the dark!" He finished the post with a pair of carrot emojis.

Fans headed to the comments as they shared their recollections of having been told the same story as a child, with many revealing that they'd used it on their own children as well.

"The lies we used to tell them as children," wrote one, while a second posted: "I can't believe I actually fell for that when I was younger along with the crusts of bread will give me curly hair."

A third added: "Ha ha my dad used to say to me when I didn't eat my carrots 'you never see bunny rabbits with glasses on'," and a fourth commented: "Super cute...That what my parents used to say too! I'm blind as a bat now!"

But many more followers were just captivated with how cute the youngster was, especially with his little tuft of blonde hair poking out.

Jamie shared an insight into Raphael's meals

Jamie has shared many insights into his young son's life, but left fans divided earlier this month as they couldn't decide who young Raphael resembled the most.

"Lovely pic. Definitely takes after his mum," replied one follower. A second said: "Gorgeous boy and now looking like his Mummy."

However, a third disagreed, writing: "God he is a Redknapp! He is so, so cute." A fourth responded: "He's your mini-me." Meanwhile, a fifth remarked: "He looks like his big brother Beau!" And another said: "Image of Beau!"

