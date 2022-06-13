Jamie Redknapp pens heartfelt message to dad Harry Redknapp Jamie had sweet words for his dad

Jamie Redknapp penned a heartfelt message to his dad Harry on Sunday, ahead of his exciting appearance on Soccer Aid 2022.

Taking to his Instagram feed, the former football player shared a stunning black and white portrait alongside his dad in aid of the special occasion, and the pair have never looked closer.

Jamie Redknapp teases son in sweet golfing video

Captioning the photo, the 48-year-old penned: "Good luck tonight gaffa @harryredknapp managing the England team for @socceraid. Always a great cause please if you can donate to a brilliant cause. Love this pic @drgotts I will cherish this forever. @maddoxgallery @jayrutland.

Jamie's mum Sandra weighed in on the spectacular image and penned: "Lovely picture Jamie haven’t seen that one before love you," with a blue love heart.



Jamie and Harry have a close bond

The photographer behind the heartwarming moment also replied: "Pleasure is all mine. Thanks for letting me capture the moment of joy," with a red love heart.

Fans of the father-son duo went wild for the image. One fan penned: "What a fabulous photo of you both, captured so well." A second replied: "What a cracking picture."

A third added: "That’s a great pic of you both." A fourth said: "Love this pic pal." A fifth wrote: "Fabulous photo."

Jamie, who has a total of seven children in his blended family with wife Frida Redknapp, is no stranger to a candid family update, and on Saturday shared a very "cheeky" photo of his seven-month-old son Raphael.

Baby Raphael is so sweet

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former footballer posted a photo of his youngest child looking happier than ever sitting in his buggy and cheekily sticking his tongue out.

Captioning the post, he penned: "Cheeky guy," with a hilarious emoji which matches his son's adorable face.

In the photo Raphael looks so cute as he rocked beige chinos and a white T-shirt, his hair also looked very smart.

Husband and wife duo Jamie and Frida welcomed baby Raphael in November 2021 after getting married the previous month at Chelsea Registry Office in West London.

The couple also have six children between them from their former marriages, making them a family-of-nine.

