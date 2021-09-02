Brad Pitt as you've never seen him before as star reveals his daily routine The Hollywood star has a new role!

Brad Pitt is notoriously private and during the pandemic has been keeping a low profile.

MORE: Angelina Jolie reveals cryptic tattoo amid custody battle with Brad Pitt

But this week it was announced that the Hollywood star had taken on a new role – and it's showing the A-lister as you've never seen him before.

The award-winning actor is the new global brand ambassador for leading coffee machine brand De'Longhi.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston has the nicest thing to say about ex-husband Brad Pitt

Brad stars in a new advert showing him undertaking his daily routine, from purchasing coffee beans in the morning, to taking a ride along the LA coast on his motorcycle.

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals why divorce from Brad Pitt affected her career

MORE: Angelina Jolie reveals why her children are worried about her

At the end of the advert, the star is seen arriving back home and making a cup of freshly ground coffee using his De'Longhi coffee machine.

Brad Pitt is the star of the new De'Longhi adverts

Brad lives in LA within close proximity to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, so that their children can split their time easily between their mom and dad's homes.

MORE: Angelina Jolie bought $25million home to be closer to Brad Pitt

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals daughter Vivienne's sad loss during lockdown

The Troy star is a doting dad to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

While he prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight, Brad recently opened up about his children at a press conference following his Oscar win last February.

The Hollywood star as you've never seen him before

The award-winning star was asked how he would feel if any of them wanted to become actors, to which he replied: "We can have that conversation once they are 18! I want them to follow their passions, whatever they're most interested in, then I think it's about guiding as you can. But sure, why not."

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals disadvantage her children face growing up in the spotlight

The Fight Club star no doubt has a lot of fun activities planned at home for his children when they are staying with him.

The Hollywood is a doting father to six children

Angelina has previously opened up about their children's interests and revealed that they all enjoy learning languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.