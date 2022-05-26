Exclusive: Lara Spencer opens up about her 'baby' as she talks season two of Everything But the House The TV star can't wait - and neither can her fans

Lara Spencer is about to kickstart an exciting new chapter in her life as the second season of her show Everything But the House gets set to air on 28 May.

The television personality - who is also a proud mom-of-two - sat down with HELLO! to chat about why this project is like a third child to her and gave all the details about what viewers can expect from the popular show this time around.

Talking about 'my baby' - as she affectionately calls it - Lara explained why finding people's hidden treasures in their homes is about so much more than decluttering.

"It was so thrilling to really be able to help these families in a meaningful way," she said. "We found a lot of money in these houses, in plain sight.

"It was amazing to get to know them and hear their stories and the importance of what they wanted to do with the money they earned from the objects."

Lara - whose show follows her and a team of expert appraisers who scour clients' homes for buried treasures that might be worth big money - admitted that it takes "a lot of courage" to let strangers into your home and to let items go.

Lara says Everything But the House season 2 is emotional - Picture credit HGTV

"The journey we went on for this season is a little bit deeper, a little bit more emotional and the payoff is huge."

Not that it was easy as she was met with resistance in more ways than one. "Sometimes the resistance was out of habit," Lara explained. "They have these things around the house which bring them no joy, they don't love them anymore but they can't explain why they don't want to part with them.

"They know they need the money, they know they might need the space and yet it's just a very emotional and difficult decision which we have to guide them through and understand."

The team made some incredible finds this season

While there are so many great episodes for viewers to look forward to, one, in particular, stands out for Lara.

"There is a family that has lived in Brooklyn, New York in the same house for five generations," she explained to HELLO!. "Four have lived in it and the last generation are having their babies and they've said: 'Mom, dad, we are going to stop the madness. We do not want to stay living in this house, it's like a museum.'

"The house had the furniture in it since it was built 100 years ago. The items are from the turn of the century and the daughters have never explored their own style.

Everything But the House premieres Saturday, 28 May

"They've not lived with their own things. They didn't know how to do that because it was tradition and family and heirlooms and all the emotions that get tied into it.

"So they made a major life decision to sell the house and buy a beach house. At 60-years-old, the mom used the money made from selling the contents of the house to buy all new furniture. All modern, beachy furniture. It was such a fun and emotional journey."

So much so, that Lara has remained close to the family and plans to visit them again soon off-screen.

"I've actually become very friendly with the mom and the daughters," Lara revealed. "I'm planning on going to see them next month at the beach house for their welcome party.

"I felt an emotional connection to a lot of these families and they felt the same with us. We go on this journey together and make big life decisions and it's wonderful to be a part of and I hope viewers feel it too."

Everything But the House premieres Saturday, 28 May, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

