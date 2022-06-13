Lara Spencer honors the doctor who nursed her back to health in heartfelt tribute The star credited the doctor for a life without pain

As Lara Spencer opens up about her past health struggles and the difficult road to recovery, she's shared an unexpected tribute to the doctor she credits for bringing her health back.

MORE: Lara Spencer hits the dance floor in a hot pink mini dress for fun-filled celebration

She took part in a star-studded annual gala by the Hospital for Special Surgery, which was hosted by none other than Drew Barrymore, and highlighted the work of several doctors and their impressive achievements in medicine.

Sharing a selfie with her beloved doctor, Dr. Ed Su, the star revealed all the aspects of her life that wouldn't be the same were it not for his help.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara's post-show antics with co-stars

MORE: Lara Spencer says she feels 'so thankful' for more time with her daughter ahead of college - exclusive

She began her tribute with: "Dr. Ed Su is the reason I can still play tennis, do yoga and frankly, walk without pain."

Continuing the heartfelt shoutout, she said: "He is my hero and just one of the incredible doctors we honored at HSS last week at their annual Gala."

The news anchor gave a glimpse inside the world of those who are doctors to the stars, revealing that Serena Williams' orthopedic surgeon was also honored during the special event, and she described him as "the man of the year."

Lara's sweet dedicatory to her doctor

She endearingly wrote: "Dr. A has also helped incredible athletes like @serenawilliams and NYC firefighters who get hurt on the job and need the best of the best to enable them to continue doing what they do."

MORE: Michael Strahan's appearance leaves Lara Spencer in awe in latest photo

MORE: Lara Spencer celebrates rarely seen family member with adorable new photograph

Of the night's host, she said: "You were so loving and delightful hosting the evening."

The star also shared a sweet selfie alongside her husband

The annual gala took place in Manhattan's Museum of Natural History in the Upper West Side, and as the morning show host shared a photo of the institutions iconic blue whale, she reminisced about her own childhood, concluding her caption with: "It was a very special night beneath the big blue whale I fell in love with as a kid at the Museum of Natural History."

Her doctor thanked her for the thoughtful tribute and for entrusting him with her health, commenting: "So honored to be trusted with your hip! It is amazing what you are doing with it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.