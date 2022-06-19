Salma Hayek shows off her adorable blended family with a photo of her rarely-seen step-kids and husband So sweet!

Salma Hayek is all about a blended family! Though the star rarely shares pictures on social media of her step-kids, François-Henri Pinault's three kids from past relationships, she's honoring them all in her sweet Father's Day tribute to her husband.

MORE: Salma Hayek poses in a bold red dress for throwback you'll want to see

The French billionaire has four kids, including his daughter with the actress, Valentina Paloma, who is 14-years-old.

He has two kids with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère: his namesake, François, who is 24, and Mathilde, who is 21 and a popular influencer. He also has another son with none other than model Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 15-years old.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma dances salsa with Channing Tatum

MORE: Salma Hayek shows off stylish vacation look as she makes heartfelt confession about missing home

The family portrait sees all four of the kids posing alongside their father and Salma, everyone looking chic sporting dark sunglasses and resort wear as they seem to be enjoying a beach vacation.

The blended family appears to be quite tight-knit, with Augustin endearingly holding his stepmom close and the two girls doing the same on the other end of the group.

The actress showed off her trilingual skills in her caption, since she's a Mexican married to a Frenchman, captioning it with: "#happyfathersday #felizdiadelpadre #joyeusefetedesperes."

The adorable family portrait

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, writing: "Such a beautiful and cute family," and: "So pretty my love," as well as: "Happy Father's Day, I hope you have a marvelous day, you are a very beautiful family," alongside hearts and heart eye emojis galore.

MORE: Salma Hayek pays heartbreaking tribute to Prince on his birthday: 'I miss you, my friend'

MORE: Salma Hayek poses in bright swimwear with rarely seen husband François-Henri for lush summer snap

Salma has previously shared photos with Augustin, whose nickname is Augie, and his resemblance to his model mother is uncanny.

A sweet vacation snap of Salma and Augie

The last time she shared a photo alongside the 15-year-old, who was born just a year before Valentina, his mom Linda showed the House of Gucci star some love by commenting a slew of black hearts, despite the child support battle she faced with François-Henri.

The identity of Augie's father wasn't revealed to the public until 2011, two years after he married Salma. The paternity revelation came when the model filed legal paperwork seeking child support from the business mogul. After a contentious dispute, the two reached an out-of-court settlement a year later.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.