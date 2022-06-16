Salma Hayek poses in a bold red dress for throwback you'll want to see The Frida star is a renowned beauty

Salma Hayek has had some truly spectacular style moments over the years, but really can turn heads with even a simple look.

The actress did so once again on social media by sharing a bold photograph in honor of throwback Thursday, posing in a simple red dress.

The sleeveless outfit showed off her curves and featured a deeply plunging neckline, which she hid with her hair cascading down her shoulders.

She simply captioned her photograph with the hashtag "tbt," but fans were quickly enamored, inundating her with heart and flame emojis.

One wrote: "Simply amazing beauty," with another cheekily saying: "The woman who ruined all women for me." A third also commented: "The most beautiful ever."

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star recently shared that she was on vacation, delighting her followers with swimsuit photos on lush yachts and ones with adorable dogs she'd met along the way.

Salma shared a throwback of herself in a flattering red dress

But the work doesn't stop for Salma, as she had some incredible career news to celebrate with her loyal fans while she was away.

Not only did she share the newly released trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which she voice acted in, but also announced a project that would see her reunited with a recent co-star.

Salma revealed that she would be working with her Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie on the film Without Blood, being directed by the Oscar winner as part of her three-year deal with Fremantle.

She wrote: "It's a dream come true to be directed by @AngelinaJolie. I have been a fan of her work as a filmmaker for many years. As if that wasn't enough, I have the pleasure to work with two great friends, Angelina and @demianbichiroficial!"

The actress was cast in the Angelina Jolie directorial Without Blood

The star was flooded with congratulatory messages from many of her friends and followers, with even Sir Anthony Hopkins and Ashley Judd sharing praise for the group.

