Salma Hayek shows off stylish vacation look as she makes heartfelt confession about missing home The Frida star is a doting mom all the same

Salma Hayek has shown herself to be an animal lover over the years, whether it's to dogs, cats, even her pet owl, who she has talked about often.

While the actress is currently on vacation, she professed to missing her pets back home, but found a replacement for their affection on her trip.

She posted a photograph of herself sitting on the floor of a restaurant in Italy, backed up against a wall with a window throwing light at her.

Salma wore what looked like an iridescent dress paired with a sheer black cover-up that still showed off some skin while she posed.

Sitting beside her were two adorable pups, surrogates for the ones she left at home, and she admitted: "I was missing my dogs so much that I borrowed these 2 in a restaurant in #italy."

Many fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one clearly in her camp, saying: "That's something I would do!! #animallover."

Salma professed to missing her dogs while on vacation

Another wrote: "The little one is expecting to be going home with you," referring to one looking lovingly up at the actress, while a third joked: "Your husband is sending you telepathic messages not to bring them home."

After a year packed with several big-budget projects, Salma is taking the time to unwind, having gone on vacation earlier this year and taking some time off to herself once again.

The actress brought back some of the summer vibes with her latest set of photographs as she danced aboard a yacht in one of her most eye-catching ensembles yet.

She wore a bright purple string two-piece that showed off her extremely toned figure while she danced on the tables and let her hair flail about.

The actress is on a lush vacation with her husband

Beside her in the first photograph, making a rare appearance on her social media, was her husband François-Henri Pinault, wearing a pair of swim trunks. And they both looked ready to embark on a lavish trip.

