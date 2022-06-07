Salma Hayek poses in bright swimwear with rarely seen husband François-Henri for lush summer snap The Eternals star is living large

Salma Hayek has been known to delight fans with some truly lavish snapshots from her travels, including many of her frolicking in swimwear surrounded by spectacular vistas.

The actress brought back some of the summer vibes with her latest set of photographs as she danced aboard a yacht in one of her most eye-catching pieces yet.

She wore a bright purple string two-piece that showed off her extremely toned figure while she danced on the tables and let her hair flail about.

Beside her in the first photograph, making a rare appearance on her social media, was her husband François-Henri Pinault, wearing a pair of swim trunks.

Salma captioned her post with the hashtags "dancing on sails" and "sailing," and fans quickly took to bombarding the comments section with heart and flame emojis.

"So beautiful," one wrote, with another saying: "Yassss goddess," and a third quipping: "She's dancing on tables again. Quick, someone photoshop a snake around her," referencing her iconic scene from the 1996 flick From Dusk Till Dawn.

Salma joined her husband aboard a yacht in a bikini

The Frida star may be off on another lush vacation, and it certainly looked like she was having a great time based on a snippet she shared from her latest night out.

Salma didn't hold back during her recent video, which captures her enjoying a concert by none other than Marc Anthony.

The clip shows off both of the stars' bond over their Latin American roots, and the musical and dancing skills that come with it.

In it, she could be seen enjoying the concert front and center, standing as close as possible to the railing in front of her as she animatedly shakes her hips and waves her arms while she dances the salsa.

The actress let loose at a Marc Anthony concert

Right by her side was the singer's fiancé, Nadia Ferreira, who was enjoying her soon-to-be-husband's music in the background of the actress' clip from the night.

