Holly Willoughby sparks a big reaction with unseen family photo The This Morning star was celebrating Father's Day

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen family photo with her fans on Sunday.

The This Morning star shared a touching personal post in honour of Father's Day – and sparked quite the reaction amongst her fans.

Holly and her older sister Kelly both chose to share the same throwback photo on their Instagram accounts, a throwback picture taken when they were young.

The sweet snapshot shows the girls sat either side of their dad, Brian, with Holly beaming for the camera while holding a soft blue duck while Kelly is lovingly looking at her younger sister, while cradling a baby doll in her arms.

Holly shared a sweet throwback photo in honour of Father's Day

"Happy Father’s Day to the best there is… we LOVE you," Holly captioned the post.

Fans adored the sweet image – with a huge number noting that the TV star still looks the same. "Not changed a bit! Love to Brian," wrote pop star Gareth Gates, while another agreed: "You have not changed Holly! Happy Father's Day!" "Wow look at mini you xx," added a third.

The This Morning star is incredibly close to her parents

Holly is incredibly close to her parents, Brian and Linda. The couple have been married since 1977 and the presenter previously spoke about their aspirational romance.

She told the Mirror: "My mum and dad have been together for years and years, and they're a real team.

"My mum instilled in me that importance of family life and being married to somebody who is a real partner. From watching her with my dad over the years, I knew that was something I really wanted for myself."

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007

Holly has been happily married to TV producer Dan Baldwin since 2007 and together they share three children: Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and seven-year-old Chester.

Opening up about their marriage in 2020, Holly explained: "Support is everything in mine and Dan's relationship.

The couple share three children together

"He's very solid ground; he is where I fall. And he knows when something is wrong – it makes me feel emotional even thinking about it. But of course he has weaknesses; we both do. The key is holding up each other’s strengths and not poking at each other’s weaknesses.

"There are little moments that I really cherish when he tells me he's proud of me and vice versa."

