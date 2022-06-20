Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans with new relationship update

Millie Bobby Brown just made it as official as it gets with her boyfriend, singer Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi.

The star first sparked rumors of a relationship with Jake when he posted a sweet car selfie together in June 2021, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "bff's."

While they didn't make their relationship status more clear until the end of 2021, the cute selfies together didn't stop, and they continued to share glimpses of their time together, which included spending Christmas with one another.

They finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

Now, Millie is proving just how committed they are to each other, and how her famous boyfriend is certainly here for the long run.

The two recently attended a concert by the one and only Harry Styles, who has been promoting his latest album, Harry's House.

Millie and Jake seem very much in love

One of the most popular songs from the album is a ballad titled Love of My Life, and the Stranger Things actress used it to send a very clear message about her relationship and where it's headed.

Sharing a picture of the two tightly embracing each other and sharing a kiss, with hundreds of fans around them, Millie wrote in her caption: "Alexa, play Love of My Life by Harry Styles."

The young couple's red carpet debut

Fans and celebrities alike complimented the two in the comments section, with Paris Hilton writing: "Love is the best & most beautiful feeling in the world… So happy for you," and fans wrote: "Happiness looks so good on you," and: "So cute."

As if her feelings for Jake weren't clear enough, she also took to Instagram Stories to share a video of the two passionately singing the emotional song, and as Harry sang the lyrics, "Baby, you were the love of my life," the 18-year-old pointed towards her boyfriend.

