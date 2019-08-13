Millie Bobby Brown sends Stranger Things fans wild following special reunion ***Spoiler alert***

Following a heartbreaking Stranger Things finale, Millie Bobby Brown has delighted fans of the popular Netflix show after sharing a picture of herself enjoying dinner with her co-star David Harbour. Millie and David are known to many as their alter-egos Eleven and Hooper, and so when Millie posted the photo on Instagram, it attracted a lot of attention! One person wrote: "Aww, this is the cutest photo I have ever seen," while another added: "I've already watched the last episode of season 3 and it breaks my heart every time." A third commented: "Does this mean they are filming season four?"

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunited

Stranger Things fans were left devastated after Hooper appeared to have been killed off in the latest series. However, there are many theories that suggest he may not have actually died after all, and that he will return for the next season - although a season four is yet to be confirmed by Netflix. In the last episode, Hooper's letter was read out as Eleven moved away with the Byers family. Fan theories have suggested that if season four happens, Eleven could even turn evil, with some saying that she could have been infected by the Mind Flayer when a piece of the monster got lodged in her leg. Could she fall under its curse, like Will was in series two, and Billy Hargrove in the latest series?

Fans are anticipating another series of Stranger Things

As well as working on Stranger Things, Millie has had an incredibly busy year. The star is currently filming her latest project, Enola Holmes, which has been tipped for a 2020 release and will bring Nancy Springer’s iconic book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries to the big screen, with Superman’s Henry Cavill taking up the role of Sherlock himself and Helena Bonham Carter set to portray Enola’s mother. Nancy’s books follow Sherlock and his little sister Enola as they embark on all manner of adventures.

And it's not just acting either. Millie is renowned for her fashion-forward style, and most recently became the latest face of Pandora. The actress has partnered with the jewellery brand on a beautiful new collection of personalised pieces that celebrate self-expression.

