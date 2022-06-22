Jennifer Garner's candid video away from home leaves fans in hysterics The Yes Day star is really of the relatable kind

Jennifer Garner has endured as one of Hollywood's most charming stars, and her latest social media proved just that in candid fashion.

The actress was on a 24-hour trip to Chicago to attend the S2G Summit to speak about her business Once Upon a Farm, and took the chance to explore the city and make the most of her time.

In a new clip she shared, it was clear she was having the time of her life, deciding to play around with the features installed at Maggie Daley Park.

"You - park your little self," she said to a speaker in the park, before going right up to it and delivering a growling rendition of At Last.

What made it even funnier, beyond her voice deeply growling into the speaker, was the lack of music behind her, with her serenade instead being peppered by sounds of sirens and traffic.

Jennifer eventually stopped and while walking back to the camera, she noticed something on the ground, before cheekily explaining: "There's a dead little mouse," after which the clip came to an end.

Jennifer's new video had her followers in stitches

"Chicago, you really know how to show a gal a good time. #MyKindOfTown," she captioned her post. And while her followers couldn't really piece together what was going on, they couldn't help but laugh along anyway.

Several of them, including Octavia Spencer, could only share laughing emojis, while one commented: "My mind instantly went to teletubbies."

A second wrote: "Just another reason why you're perfect," with a third saying: "The commitment level here is off the charts!!" and one even adding: "The sirens add a nice little touch too!"

The trip came soon after her ex-husband and father of her kids Ben Affleck was given a beautiful tribute on Father's Day by his fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

While the 13 Going on 30 star didn't have a public tribute of her own to share for Ben, it didn't seem like the tribute affected her and she went about enjoying her break.

The actress shared a special Father's Day tribute of her own

She even had a Father's Day post of her own for her dear dad on her Instagram Stories, and a comedic TikTok clip capturing the essence of fatherhood on her feed.



