Jennifer Garner inspires fans as she opens up about recent 'hard times' in heartfelt video

Jennifer Garner was praised by fans when she shared a candid video to Instagram with an inspiring and heartfelt message
To most fans, Jennifer Garner might seem like the picture of joy in everything she does and shares, from candid interviews to her Pretend Cooking Show.
However, the star is getting as real as it gets to admit that, of course, she has hard days like everyone, and as she goes through a bit of a slump, she detailed to fans how she likes to cheer up.
Naturally, Jennifer turns to cooking when she needs a mood lifter, and so she took to her kitchen to open up with fans.
She explained to fans: "You know when you need to be living life, but your heart isn't ready? Sometimes you just need a little comfort something."
The actress appeared in her stunning marble and wood kitchen wearing no make-up and a bun atop her head. Her outfit choice was part of her effort to feel better, and she found the perfect compromise, explaining: "I have on a dress and thought I was being fancy but then I put sweatpants under it."
Her cozy-chic outfit consisted of a sleek, silk button down dress in navy with a long hem, ruffled sleeves, and a tied waist, and her sweatpants, also in navy, served as the perfect coordinating yet comfortable addition to the look.
Jennifer was sure to provide all the inspiration and comfort her followers needed
As she went on to cook a hearty bowl of Brownie Baked Oatmeal, she became even more candid, admitting: "I wasn't expecting those hard times."
The actress even made some time while her oatmeal baked in the oven to inspire fans, interrupting the cooking video to make some calls in support of gun safety regulations, even as she confessed it made her nervous.
Fans of the star are well aware that her kitchen is her happy place
"Sometimes a little comfort food is just the thing," she captioned the heartfelt video.
Fans commended her for both the comfort and inspiration she brought through the post, writing: "This was lovely. From the Danish whisk to the nerves in making the call. The internet is so lucky to have you," and: "Thank you for this whole situation. You, the dress-sweats combo, the brownie baked oatmeal, the script, the comfort," as well as: "We all need to be a little bit more Jennifer Garner."
