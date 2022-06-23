Victoria Beckham reveals why David Beckham is officially husband goals The pair got married in 1999

Victoria Beckham revealed why husband David is the ultimate husband after he made a special gesture for his wife of 22 years on Wednesday.

The former Spice Girl took to Instagram with a series of sensational videos of the father-of-four cooking her dinner after her day of work.

Captioning the clips, the 48-year-old penned: "Just got home from work and… @davidbeckham is cooking me dinner!!! I LOVE YOU!!!"

The fabulous videos show David with four pans on the go, which have calamari rings, green beans, sugar snap peas and salmon being cooked.

The pair ate together

In the videos, the couple chatted about their delicious-looking meal. The mother-of-four said: "So chef tonight…what are you cooking David?"

David replied: "Some squid," Victoria added: "Very nice," and the former footballer agreed as he munched on a piece of squid: "Very nice."

Victoria then showed the pair sitting at the table with a huge red onion salad in between them just as they were about to dig into the summer-inspired feast.

The fashion mogul is known for maintaining a strict diet, husband David previously said: "[Victoria] only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that."

Victoria enjoys healthy cereal in the morning

The football star also added that she had eaten the same meal every day since the day he met her, more than 25 years ago. Now that is commitment.

Victoria's daily diet is full of skin-loving ingredients and nutrient-rich superfoods that are no doubt a testament to her radiant skin and slender shape.

In the morning, the star ditches the classic beverages of choice like tea and coffee and instead opts for two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar which she chases with freshly squeezed lemon in boiling water.

The star follows up the cocktail with traditional breakfast foods including smoothies and cereal but it's not your typical sugar-laden treat.



The pair share children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven

The mum-of-four enjoys a bowl of Ezekiel 4:9 Original sprouted grain breakfast cereal, which she said was "perfect with organic unsweetened almond milk".

As for lunch, Avocados are one of VB's go-to foods, and told the Telegraph she"eats three or four avocados a day" and credits them for keeping her skin healthy. No wonder the star is always glowing!

